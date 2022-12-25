MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has unveiled his first signature shoe with Nike.

In a Twitter post, Morant shared an image of the shoe and wrote:

“The grind starts on day one. The #Ja1 ‘Day One.’ Available globally April 2023.”

In a video posted to Instagram, his daughter, Kaari Morant, gifted him the shoes for him to unwrap. “It’s what I’ve always wanted,” said Ja.

Morant will debut his signature shoe on Sunday during the game against the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. CT.