Ja Morant returns and leads Grizzlies to 106-104 victory over Sixers

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots between Philadelphia 76ers guards Matisse Thybulle (22) and Shake Milton (18), and center Dwight Howard (39) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite missing the Grizzlies last eight games due to an injury, Ja Morant played with the same explosiveness, as if he never suffered an injury roughly three weeks ago

Morant took over in the second quarter, scoring 10 of his 12 points in that quarter alone. The second year guard led his team to victory over the Sixers, 106-104.

Morant finished the night with 17 points shooting 7-14 from the field. After the game, he explained how important it was to him to rejoin his teammates and help them extend their win streak to four.

“It felt good, you know, starting with just being able to get back out there on the floor after being out for almost three weeks,” Morant said. “I was really itching to get back out there, but I had to be smart and just lock in.”

Morant had some help tonight in his return. The Grizzlies’ bench players stepped up when their names were called. The two rookies, Xavier Tillman and Desmond Bane, scored a combined 25 points. Additionally, Grayson Allen chimed in 12 points.

Tillman, who attempted five, 3-pointer attempts, said he is getting more comfortable every night he plays.

“I definitely am comfortable,” Tillman said. “I don’t remember doing that tonight, but I work on it each and everyday.. and the coaching staff have a lot of confidence in me and that shot. So, it’s just up to me to let it fly.”

Memphis shot 43% from the field, but the team did struggle from downtown. The Grizzlies only made 8 of their 29 three point attempts.

Additionally, the Grizzlies led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, but they allowed their lead to slip away to just one. Philadelphia outscored Memphis 28-18 in the fourth, but Memphis held on to win against the Sixers.

Now the Grizzlies are preparing for their game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, but it is unclear if that game will be played. The Suns are going through contract tracing for COVID-19 and some of their games have been postponed. At this time, it is unclear, if the Grizzlies will get to play host to the Suns on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.