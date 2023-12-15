For the first time since being suspended for 25 games by the NBA Ja Morant spoke out, taking full accountability for his actions and showing contrition.

” I feel like I learned some stuff about myself that I didn’t during that process. It was very eye-opening, it kind of gave me a new outlook on life. and how I go about my days. how I carry myself and just being grateful and thankful, that I’m still here and in the position that I’m in”.

Morant says being around his teammates was one of the few bright spots that helped him through the tough times.

” Right now, honestly, I feel like the number one thing outside of being around my family and having more time to spend with my daughter is, being around the team. I feel like that’s when I normally have my best days when I’m normally in my best mood.”

Morant also said he’s started therapy which has been an advantage in him protecting his peace.

” I obviously feel like I’m not done yet. I’m not yet at learning myself or learning new things but I definitely see why the things that happened, happened. I can’t sit up here and say that I regret it because, in the end, I feel like it made me better”.

Though he has support from his teammates, organization, and family he can’t help but feel some blame for the Grizzlies 6-17 start.

” I feel like we’re taking strides in the right direction. I feel like the only right way for us to go is up. I’ve been counting down the days myself, I wake up every day and be like you one day closer”.

Morant will make his season debut in New Orleans Tuesday night and will play his first home game Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.