MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will make his season debut on Tuesday night following his suspension.

Morant was serving a 25-game suspension after being caught holding up a handgun during a livestream video back in May.

He said he wasn’t happy about the suspension but grateful for the chance to reflect and make changes.

“It’s been tough, a lot of learning, a lot of teaching,” Morant said. “I can’t regret it because, in the end, it made me better.”

To make room on the roster for Morant’s return to the basketball court, the grizzlies have waived forward Kenny Lofton Jr.

Lofton, who was named the 2022-2023 NBA G League Rookie of the Year, was signed to a multi-year contract at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

He played in 39 games with the team, averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in two seasons.

The Grizzlies are set to play the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in New Orleans.