MEMPHIS – Still apologetic for the mistakes that led to his eight game suspension and still focused on his mental wellbeing through the counseling he started just over a week ago, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is now on the eve of returning to what he does best.

Playing basketball.

After getting a workout in Tuesday with his teammates, his first since being suspended, Morant is expected back in the line-up Wednesday night when the Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets.

But don’t expect to see vintage Ja… at least not right away.

Morant has played very little basketball the past two weeks while dealing with his off the court problems.

“That’s why I’m taking this time, since I got back, very seriously. Getting back into fairly good shape to be able to go out there and help my teammates. I’ve been doing a lot of conditioning stuff since I’ve been back,” Morant said. “So it’s pretty much just getting that feel back, getting back in rhythm.”

Morant also knows he has a lot to prove upon his return.

“Actions speak louder than words. So right now for me, it’s just keeping the main thing the main thing and continuing to go through my process of becoming a better me. I feel like if I do that, not only will it help me, but it’ll help everybody around me as well.”