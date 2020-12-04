Ja Morant eager to silence critics as Grizzlies projected to miss postseason

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are not playing on national television during the opening week of the NBA season, which includes a slate of the games on Christmas Day.

Additionally, analysts are already predicting the outcome of the 2020-21 regular season and say the Grizzlies will not make it to the postseason. Ja Morant knows the doubters are out there and says regardless of what people think, the Grizzlies will prove a lot of people wrong.

“It is motivating, I know for me it is,” Morant said. “I know it is for my teammates as well. We know what we have to do. Right now, our focus is on training camp, preparing for the season and at the end of the season, if we do the right things, we will be in the position to make the playoffs.”

Morant is entering into his second year in the league. He told reporters during the Wednesday afternoon press conference, this year he feels more prepared for the season because he knows what to expect.

Now as this young Grizzlies team’s roster is taking shape, Morant knows it is now on him to become the leader of the group. He said he is ready to do just that.

“I’m willing to do that,” Morant said. “I mean, if I’m having a bad day, I expect my teammates to do the same. So, we have to all hold each other accountable, but as far as being a leader I feel like that’s my job, am I’m ready for it.”

Morant says he is working on everything to continue to improve going into year number two. He says he gained about five pounds during the short off-season, which he says was one of his goal going into his second year. Most importantly, Morant says he’s been working on improving his shooting.

“I’ve been working with IMG and Blake and Dave here, with shooting,” Morant said. “I’ve been getting a lot of reps in, and my percentages have improved from every workout that I’ve had.”

Marant added, “Proving everybody wrong is my number one goal and with those things, I’ll be able to do that.”

Morant knows the Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., and Justice Winslow at the start of the season. This means, more pressure on the 21-year-old guard. Morant welcomes that and says he is ready.

“Being a leader, I put a lot of pressure on myself,” Morant said. “We didn’t have those guys in the bubble, which was a loss for us. But we have to play with what we have. I feel like we have a lot of talent on team, as I been saying since I got here. We just have to go in and attack each game and not worry about who we playing or who we not playing.”

The Grizzlies preseason will start on Dec. 12. against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis at the Target Center.