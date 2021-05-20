Ja Morant, Brady White and Memphis men’s basketball team tapped for Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame honors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame was feeling the love for Memphis this year, tapping Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, UofM’s Brady White and the Memphis Men’s Basketball team for honors at this year’s ceremony.

In a release posted Thursday, the organization announced a long list of honors for collegiate as well as profesional atheletes at this year’s award ceremony. Morant was named the Male Professional Athlete of the Year, after having started all 130 regular season games and averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

But the Grizzlies are not the only ones who deserve to be proud. The University of Memphis had two picks with Brady White nabbing the Amateur Male Player of the Year title and the Men’s Basketball program picked as the Amateur Male Team of the Year.

Other honorees include Derrick Henry, Alysha Clark, Joan Cronan, Anastasia Hayes, Jerry Robertson, the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Six.

The awards will be formally presented to each honoree during a ceremony on the weekend of June 26.