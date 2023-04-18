MEMPHIS – A day before the Grizzlies and Lakers face off for round two in the best-of-seven series, there was Ja Morant jovial and all smiles. His body language was much different than 48 hours prior, in the locker room following the Grizzlies’ 128-112 loss.

It wasn’t long before that same right hand was wrapped and packed down with ice. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant’s MRI on Monday indicated that there were no breaks or fractures. Ja in fact, reaggravated an already nagging injury he sustained a week prior against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jenkins did indicate that Morant’s symptoms are slightly improving, and he dribbled and put up shots during practice with that right hand. But Ja will be a ‘game time decision’ for Wednesday.

” He’s got some pain he’s dealing with, so it’s kind of a tolerance thing. It wasn’t his normal self. So obviously he’s navigating that right now. So it’s a step in the right progress. So he didn’t really do a whole lot yesterday on it. So we’ll see how he does tomorrow,” said Jenkins.

If Morant is unavailable, veteran backup point guard Tyus Jones will move into the starting lineup. This season while Morant was away from the team, Jones started 22 games for the Grizzlies.