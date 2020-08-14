Ja, JV triple-doubles lead Grizzlies to play-in game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 05: Ja Morant #12 and head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies look on against the Utah Jazz during the second half at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ORLANDO – The Grizzlies knew what needed to happen for their season to continue, they had to beat the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday. In order to do that, they would need their best players to have great games. And that’s exactly what happened.

For the first time in franchise history the Grizzlies had two players record triple-doubles in the same game, as Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 assists and Ja Morant added 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. While Dillon Brooks led the Grizz with 31 points of his own. As Memphis topped Milwaukee, who was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, 119-106.

The Memphis Grizzlies have clinched the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers in a play-in round, presented by Terminix, that will tip-off on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. (all times Central) at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Under the NBA’s play-in format, the No. 8 seed would need to win one of two games against the No. 9 seed to advance to the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs. The No. 9 seed would need to defeat the No. 8 seed twice. A second play-in game, if necessary, would be played Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3:30 p.m. and would be televised on ESPN.

The winner of the play-in round would face the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2020 Western Conference Playoffs.

-Grizzlies.com-