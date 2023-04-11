MEMPHIS, Tenn. – As the Grizzlies reconvened at FedExForum Tuesday for the start of their playoff preparations, head coach Taylor Jenkins put to bed any hopes Grizz fans had of a possible return of Steven Adams for the postseason.

While Adams was at practice, Jenkins confirmed that the 7-footer is all but out for the playoffs.

That injured knee suffered in late January has just not responded to treatment as well as the team had hoped.

“Same injury. It’s just taken a lot longer. Obviously, we thought we’re making headway with the process and all that but each evaluation opportunity we had with the doctors kind of revealed hey, it’s not progressing like we needed it to,” Jenkins said. “I think it was over a month ago we got the injection and then when he did the follow ups, it’s still not progressing like it is. So, no setbacks, no injuries, it’s just not progressing to the level. Obviously, unfortunate news, but that’s what we’re going to try to do everything possible to get the best decision possible for him.”

To that end, Jenkins would not rule out surgery for Adams.

In other injury news Tuesday, the wrap on Ja Morant’s right hand is nothing to be concerned about. It is all precautionary after Morant injured his fingers in that loss at New Orleans.

Both he and Santi Aldama are good to go for Sunday.

Aldama wearing a compression sleeve on the elbow he injured in that same Pelicans game.

Desmond Bane also missed practice on Tuesday with an illness. Again… nothing to worry about.