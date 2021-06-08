It’s official: Julio Jones will wear No. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans announced star receiver Julio Jones will wear No. 2.
Jones has worn the No. 11 for 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. When the trade became official, Titans’ Wide receiver AJ Brown took to Twitter and said he tried to offer Jones his No. 11, but he declined.
Hours later, the Titans announced Jones will wear No. 2 instead.
Over the weekend, Brown said Jones coming to the Music City is huge for the team, the city, and said they are glad to have him. He said that through college he’s always looked up to Jones said it’ll be very valuable having him in the locker room to ask him questions and continue to learn from him.