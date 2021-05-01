It’s bigger than baseball at Northpoint Christian

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Northpoint Trojans are looking to do something that hasn’t been done since 2009, and that’s get to the state tournament.

And, they’re on the right track. Northpoint is 23-and-3, having won 15 straight games to finish unbeaten this year in region play.

“We think about it a great bit, but we know that’s where we should be because we know that we’re a good team and that we practice hard and we should be there,” said junior center fielder Griffin Davis.

“If you just ingrain in guys a habit of excellence every day, winning becomes a byproduct of that,” Trojans head coach Stephen Kirkpatrick said. “So, what we try to do is just every day just try to pursue excellence, try to do things the right way, work hard in the weight room, work hard in practice, do the right things, be a good teammate. A lot of that just pours into games.”

It’s bigger than baseball at Northpoint.

While the Trojans have had much success on the field, Kirkpatrick is instilling in his team things they can take with them for the rest of their lives.

Kirkpatrick said, “One thing for me, I look back at people who have impacted my life and so many of those were my coaches.”

He has dedicated his coaching career to impacting his players the same way, both on and off the field.

“Most of these aren’t going to play professional baseball, but they are going to be men the rest of their lives, they’re going to be fathers the rest of their lives, they’re going to be husbands the rest of their lives,” said Kirkpatrick. “So, we want to make sure we’re preparing them for what they’re going to be doing the rest of their lives and not just focus on winning division championship or regional championship or state championship.”

“He teaches us to be godly men and to have confidence in ourselves and I think that helps with our game play,” Davis said.

So far, the Trojans are pretty solid in their game outscoring opponents 246-58. But most importantly, just having fun., especially after only playing three games last season.

“We are pretty tight, we are. It’s fun being this close to each other,” said Davis. “We help each other, we lift each other up.”