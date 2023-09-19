MEMPHIS, Tenn. – They are the two rival leagues when it comes to spring football but it looks like the USFL and XFL are holding talks and likely to merge into just one league in time for the 2024 season, according to Axios on Tuesday.

Multiple reports also say this deal is all but done with an announcement coming as soon as this week.

If this merger goes through, the big question for Memphis is what will that mean for the Showboats?

The City of Memphis and the Showboats recently announced plans to have the ‘Boats back at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium through 2025.