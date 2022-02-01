MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite a week off between games, Penny Hardaway was non-committal about the return of his injured players for Thursday night’s showdown at rival Cincinnati.

Hopeful but non committal.

Forced to play without injured starters DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley and prized freshman Jalen Duren, Hardaway says the trio is doing more work…on the sidelines…getting their conditioning down but Hardaway making no promises that any of three would be back for the Bearcats game.

Even when they do return, don’t expect these guys to jump right back into their regular minutes especially after so much time missed.

“Whenever they do come back, I don’t think they’re full bore. But you don’t know about those guys and how their competitive nature, takes over during a game,” Hardaway says. “Definitely don’t want them getting any more injuries after being out so long, if they come back or when they come back, to play them a ton of minutes.”