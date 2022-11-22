MEMPHIS – How many times have you seen the Grizzlies Ja Morant go up for one of those gravity defying dunks and say… how’d he do that?

The better question today is, how did Ja do this?

Four days after needing help just to get off the court in Friday’s win over Oklahoma City with a sprained ankle, Morant, back at the Forum Tuesday morning, going through shootaround before tonight’s game against the Kings.

Not only that, Morant’s status for this Sacramento game has been upgraded to questionable.

Morant is a gametime decision and likely to play.

Not bad for a guy who was supposed to be week to week with that ankle injury.

Morant doesn’t even know how he’s such a quick healer, actually calling himself a cyborg for his ability to bounce back so quickly.

“Just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I don’t know. I got to do this lab test or something and see what’s really behind it,” Morant joked. “Nothing for me will change, and I will still go out there and, you know, play the same game I’ve been playing.”

“He is an alien,” said Jaren Jackson Junior.

And when asked if this quick return surprised him, Jackson said “No, I knew he was going to do it. I mean, he said he was going to do it. He needed to just get to the locker room real quick. But he’s fine. You see him walking over now. He’s good.”