MEMPHIS – The only player listed on the Grizzlies injury report ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Lakers is big man Steven Adams, though Adams’ return could be coming soon.

Out since mid January with a sprained PCL, Adams could be back on the floor on the back end of the Grizzlies upcoming four game road trip.

That might mean a return to the line-up, maybe Sunday against the Clippers or Tuesday against the Lakers.

But just maybe.

“We’ve circled a couple of dates, a range of dates. You know, some time at the end of the road trip is something that we’ve targeted. But it all depends on how he kind of responds day to day,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “I think he played five on five, two days ago. We’re going to kind of increase the workload a little bit more, but he’s been responding well. Get his wind back and get that confidence with his knees to build and all that stuff. But right now, everything medically has been cleared.”