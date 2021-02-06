Ingram, Williamson power Pelicans past Grizzlies, 118-109

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high four blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-109 for their third straight victory.

Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, when New Orleans trailed by seven before outscoring the Grizzlies 23-7 during the final seven minutes. Pelicans star Zion Williamson had 29 points.

Jonas Valanciunas returned from a five-game absence because of COVID-19 protocols and scored 23 points, but that was not enough to prevent the Grizzlies from losing their third straight.