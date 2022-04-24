MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WREG) — Following the Grizzlies loss to Minnesota in Game 4, guard Ja Morant stated he didn’t feel like himself.

“I’m not Ja right now.”

Morant had a game-high 15 assists and 11 points Saturday night. He credited the Timberwolves for limiting him at the rim.

“They just adjusted, changed their game plan,” Morant said. “The first two games they pretty much stayed home to our shooters allowing me to get down hill. Now, every time I come off I’m seeing three bodies. They’re just throwing the whole team at me.

He said he shifted his focused on finding his open teammates.

“They only thing I can do after that is make the right play, that’s why you see I had 15 assists. I know a lot of people won’t like that I don’t have 30 every night.”

Morant, like the rest of the Grizzlies, found himself in foul trouble early in Game 4. He finished the game with four fouls. He was vocal about the officiating calling it “terrible.”

“Most of the time when I go to the rock, I’m getting bumped. I just got to worry about finishing the bucket instead of worrying about the guys in stripes. That’s pretty much it, just chalk it up, continue to battle out there with my teammates, get us two wins and move on.”

The star guard said he’s not 100 percent healthy, but will continue to play because it’s the playoffs.