KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No looking ahead for Jalin Hyatt and No. 3 Tennessee.

The Volunteers were ready for Kentucky.

Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Hyatt broke the school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 14 and set up the Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) for their showdown with No. 1 Georgia next Saturday.

Tennessee is off to its best start since winning the national championship in 1998.

“The first day I took this job, this is what you envision,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “You’re in the nuts and bolts and continue to grow. These guys wanted to stay (during the coaching transition).”

The Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) struggled in the latest edition of the border rivalry. Will Levis, projected as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, was intercepted three times — including two by Doneiko Slaughter, who moved from safety to cornerback to fill a void.