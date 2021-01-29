Hutchison’s Carmyn Harrison, one of nation’s top post players, shines at point guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Carmyn Harrison is a special player. At 6-3, she’s one of the top post players in the nation. But, she’s playing point guard right now for Hutchison.

“A lot of pressing initially, then a lot of double teaming towards the end of the game,” said Harrison.

That’s the reaction from other teams when they see her handling the ball. At her height, she naturally plays the three or four position. And, it’s gotten her a scholarship to play for Georgia Tech.

But, the Hutchison Sting have been using her as their point guard.

“Around her freshman year, I told her I said ‘hey Carmyn, I think you can handle the ball just as good as most guards in our city,” Hutchison head coach Thomas Jones said.

“It’s kind of unexpected,” said Harrison. “You look at an average point guard in Memphis, Tennessee in girl’s basketball, they’re usually not past the 6-foot marker. So, just kind of drawing that attention and spacing the floor I’m able to create different plays for my teammates because there’s so much tension on me. It really helps our game and our offense.”

The Sting are 15-1 on the season, with Harrison averaging just over 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assist per game.

Harrison.

“Our success is predicated by her, but also she adds that inside out presence, and all-around player. Of course, she’s a top 10 player in the country,” said Jones.

And, she completely transforms when she touches the court.

“My personalities on and off the court are kind of different,” Harrison said. “Basketball is a very communicative sport, so you always have to talk. And I’m a senior, playing point guard and stuff and trying to make sure everyone knows what they’re doing on defense or offense, making sure we are all on the same page.”

As far as what position she’ll play next season for the Lady Yellowjackets …

“I mean, I’m there to do whatever they need to me to do,” said Harrison. “If I end up being a point guard, that’s cool. If I end up being a forward or center, that’s cool.”

For now, Harrison hopes to stay on point and lead Hutchison’s push toward a possible state title.

The Sting take on St. Mary’s Tuesday night.