AUBURN, Alabama – With Lane Kiffin staying in Oxford, it is another former Rebel coach taking the job on the Plains.

Hugh Freeze was announced as Auburn’s new head coach Tuesday.

Freeze, who is getting a second chance in the SEC after resigning under pressure amidst NCAA violations with the Rebels back in 2017, gets a six year deal worth six and half million a season.

Freeze rebuilt his reputation and his resume at Liberty the past four years, winning 34 games with the Flames.

At his press conference Tuesday, Freeze was all about looking forward and not back.

“I don’t believe in deserving something. I believe in earning something and I do believe we fought to earn this. It’s been rocky at times,” Freeze said. “Truthfully, I feel like, and this is no offense to another school or anything, but I feel like I’ve leapfrogged where I was at that time by being in this family. This culture here. I loved my time there but I see this as a, I see this as one of the top ten football programs in the nation.”

Freeze’s first move as Auburn head coach was retaining former Auburn great and Tigers interim coach Cadillac Williams on his staff. Williams named Auburn’s associate head coach.