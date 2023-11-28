MEMPHIS – It’s the goal of every high school football player in Memphis when the season begins…to still be practicing, to still be playing when the calendar flips to December.

This year, only one Memphis team is still alive in its quest to win a state title and that’s the Houston Mustangs. The Mustangs sitting just four days away from playing in the school’s first ever state championship game.

Saturday night, Houston takes on Oakland for the 6A state title.

It’s a Houston team that’s won 11 straight games, taking on the three-time defending state champs and the Mustangs know they’ll have the entire 901… rooting them on.

“It’s awesome. It’s a really exciting time around here,” said Houston coach James Thomas. “We’re one of the only teams practicing around the area and going to play the state championship game is a dream come true for a lot of our kids.”

“This is the end goal for any team in the state, especially in this region. I mean, it’s a tough, pretty tough region,” said Houston quarterback Chandler Day. “So knowing that we’re the last team standing is pretty special to us.”

Houston and Murfreesboro Oakland kick off at 6pm Saturday from Chattanooga.