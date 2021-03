MEMPHIS — Mason Miller scores 18 points and Johnathan Lawson adds 12 as the Houston Mustangs are back in the Class AAA State Tournament, beating Bartlett 63-54.

Collierville wins its way back to the State Tournament for the first time since 1973, getting by Arlington in overtime 55-51.

Memphis Academy of Health Sciences is returning to Murfreesboro for a second straight year as the Lions get the job done in sectionals by knocking off Union City 43-40.