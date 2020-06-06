Horn Lake’s Nakobe Dean eager to get back for sophomore season at Georgia

HORN LAKE, Miss. — During these COVID-19 times we can all relate to trying to keep busy.

“Working out like crazy, probably like twice a day. Other than that I’ve been trying to teach myself how to cook a little bit,” said Nakobe Dean.

Well at least to the cooking, or maybe just the food. But certainly not the working out like a D1 linebacker part.

“Mostly working out in my backyard. My mom’s friend had a weight set he wasn’t using anymore and he let me get that. I’ve just been putting in work in the backyard like twice a day, like in the morning, then I probably have a football meeting, then probably get one in the afternoon too,” said Dean.

Horn Lake native and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean has been staying active while he’s been home.

“The mature aspect of things, once you know what you need to do and what it’s going to be like when you get back, when you think about that and put that in your head, it’s like I know what I’ve got to do to be right when I get back, so I know I have to stay in my playbook, I can’t just layoff and forget everything. I know I need to work out because I know when we get back they are going to be killing us,” said Dean.

With schools starting to allow players back on campus. The Bulldogs are one of the SEC teams that will begin voluntary workouts June 8th.

“I’m ready. I’ve been ready to go back. Nothing against being at home, I love being at home with family and everything but I’m ready to get back to work, ready to get back around my guys, and see them as much as I can. I am ready to get back to work and actually learn more and everything like that,” said Dean.

Nakobe is gearing up for his second year. And after winning the Dick Butkus award for the nation’s top high school linebacker in 2018, Nakobe tallied 14 solo tackles and one forced fumble as a Freshman at Georgia.

“The jump was crazy. It was a big adjustment. The playbook at Georgia was really tough. So just learning the playbook and going over that, and being helped by the older guys, it didn’t take me too long to catch on to what to do, it was how to do it that took me a little time. But once I was able to figure that out, I was good,” said Dean.

Nakobe ended up being the highest graded true freshman linebacker by PFF College but Nakobe knows this is just the start.

“I still feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface of college football. It really doesn’t mean anything, it’s like high school when you first start getting ranked and you get stars, to me it never really meant anything, it’s what you go and produce on the field. I feel like I have a lot to work on and get better at,” said Dean.