Hogs hold off Auburn for much needed win

Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) dunks in front of Auburn defender JT Thor (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Desi Sills scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half to help Arkansas rally from a 12-point halftime deficit, and then hold on to beat Auburn 75-73.

Sills scored four straight points during an 18-10 run to give Arkansas a 74-66 lead, its largest of the game coming with 2:40 to play. The Razorbacks trailed the entire first half and by 10 points early in the second.

Auburn’s Sharife Cooper, who scored 25 points, answered with consecutive layups as part of a 7-0 surge that pulled the Tigers to 74-73 with 1:03 remaining.

Moses Moody added a free throw for Arkansas with two seconds left and Allen Flanigan missed a 3-pointer to end it.