Hogs’ Heston Kjerstad goes second overall to the Orioles

Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad was the second overall pick in this year’s Major League Baseball draft.

Kjerstad, arguably the best all-around college outfielder in the draft, becoming the newest Baltimore Oriole.

Kjerstad has a powerful left-handed swing that has produced every year in college.

The Southeastern Conference freshman of the year in 2018, he followed it up by becoming the first Arkansas player with 50 or more RBIs in his first two seasons since Rodney Nye in 1998-99. Kjerstad finishes seventh in school history in career HRs with 37.

The Orioles took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 pick last year.