BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — The Nation’s top talent from the class of 2021 were all under one roof for the Allen Iverson Classic All-American game, getting the chance to showcase their talents for NBA scouts.
The game gave a first look at future Memphis Tigers Josh Minott and Johnathan Lawson.
Highlights: Tigers signee Josh Minott shines in Allen Iverson Classic
