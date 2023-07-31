MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers booster club the “Highland Hundred” hosted the official kick-off for the Tigers fall camp, which will start later this week.

Tigers head coach Ryan Silver and several other players expressed their excitement with this annual event.

” Yeah, the countdown is really on. I look at this like it’s the last 24 hours and then they report tomorrow,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield. ” This is always one of my favorite events. It’s been so instrumental in our support of our football program, with the great fans sharing the excitement about the upcoming season. I know that the players are fired up, ready to go”.

” I think it is different just seeing a player without his helmet because a lot of people think I’m a head hunter and they don’t think I smile, but I got a smile and I like to spread my joy,” said Tigers outside linebacker Jaylon Allen.

” We love to see our Tiger clan come out and support us,” said wide receiver Roc Taylor.

For several of the newcomers to the Tigers Program, it was a great experience to meet some Memphis fans who will cheer them on this season.

” I’m an outgoing person, so I speak a lot. I came and made myself known. I’ve built a lot of great relationships and I love my teammates,” said Toledo transfer Demeer Blankemsee.

” They welcomed me with open arms. I like a little Southern hospitality and the coaching staff and they made sure I felt at at home and comfortable now going into fall camp,” said Mizzou transfer Tauskie Dove.

The Tigers will take the training field for the first time this Wednesday at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex.