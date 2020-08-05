High School football season for Shelby County schools delayed until after Labor Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee for the return of contact sports in Tennessee, Shelby County Schools is keeping the status quo, meaning only conditioning during workouts.

No contact, no pads, no games until after Labor Day.

So instead of kicking off the season on time August 21, the earliest Shelby County Schools will start the season is late-September.

