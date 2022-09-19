KNOXVILLE – 3 and 0 and up to 11th in the country, Tennessee gets set for its biggest game of the year.

One that many consider the official kickoff to the SEC season.

Vols and Gators.

The problem for UT? It’s been all Florida lately.

The Gators winning 16 of the last 17 meetings, including last year’s 38-14 thumping in the Swamp.

It was Josh Heupel’s first taste of this rivalry and he learned pretty quickly the importance of beating the Gators.

“”Probably 30 seconds after I arrived here on campus. This is one of the ball games that this fanbase and our players point to, too,” Heupel said. “Obviously, being a fan of college football, I’ve seen the great games and the rivalry itself play out. That’s why you come here. You want to be a part of these types of games. You want to have an opportunity to have College GameDay on your campus and be the prime-time slot and have a sold-out stadium. There won’t be a better atmosphere in college football.”

Kickoff between Tennessee and Florida is Saturday at 2:30.