Heupel hypes up-tempo offense as Vols offensive coaching staff is finalized

New Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Kansas in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel has officially finalized his offensive coaching staff on Monday.

“We look forward to bringing an exciting brand of uptempo offense to Rocky Top. I am thrilled about the offensive staff we have assembled. They understand what it takes to maximize our potential offensively and will give our student-athletes the proper path to success and development on and off the field. Their energy will be infectious with our current players and in recruiting as well.” Josh Heupel, Tennessee football coach

This announcement comes the same day that the Vols have reportedly landed their defensive coordinator, Tim Banks from Penn State.

Vols offensive coaching staff

Quick look from UT Athletics on Heupel’s hires

Elarbee, Golesh and Halzle were all part of Heupel’s offenses at Central Florida, including the 2020 season that saw the Knights rank No. 2 in the FBS in total offense (568.1), No. 4 in passing offense (357.4) and No. 8 in scoring offense (42.2). Heupel’s UCF units finished in the top five nationally in total offense and in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense in all three of his seasons.

Burns, who begins his seventh season as an SEC assistant coach, comes to Knoxville after spending the last five seasons as Auburn’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2016-18 and taking on the role of passing game coordinator from 2019-20.

Elarbee returns to the SEC after stops at LSU and Missouri. Under Elarbee’s direction from 2018-20, UCF’s offensive line flourished and paved the way for a rushing attack that ranked in the top 25 nationally and top three in the American Athletic Conference all three seasons.

Golesh enters his 18th season at the collegiate level and spent the 2020 season on Heupel’s staff as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Prior to that, Golesh enjoyed four successful seasons as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Iowa State from 2016-19.

Halzle, a three-time Big 12 Conference champion quarterback at Oklahoma, begins his 13th season alongside Heupel. He spent two seasons at UCF, including the 2020 campaign as quarterbacks coach. The two have been instrumental together in elite quarterback development for 10 seasons. As a player, Halzle was part of a skilled quarterback room that included Sam Bradford, who captured the 2008 Heisman Trophy in his final season.

Mack, a Memphis native, owns 17 years of collegiate coaching experience and five conference championships. He was a three-time HBCU Coach of the Year at North Carolina Central. Mack served as the offensive coordinator at Rice the past three seasons.