KNOXVILLE – Just two games into his second season on Rocky Top and Josh Heupel is already getting a raise.

Heupel getting an extra one million dollars a year with an extra year, added to his contract.

Heupel will now make five million dollars a season on a deal that runs through 2028, though he is still one of the lowest paid coaches in the SEC.

He has led the Vols to a 2-and-0 start to the season and has them ranked 15th in the country as they get set to take on Akron this weekend.

Heupel’s assistant coaches also received raises and one year contract extensions.