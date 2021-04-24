Heupel, coaches spend spring speeding up Tennessee Vols

FILE — In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, speaks during an introductory news conference in Knoxville, Tenn. The new operating speed for the Tennessee Volunteers is fast. Not as speedy as Heupel wants once the season starts, but pretty quick for April. Offensive linemen like Heupel’s new offense because they’re snapping the ball and lining back up again so fast they can see defensive linemen wearing down during drives. (Caitie McLekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The new operating speed for the Tennessee Volunteers is fast.

Not as speedy as new coach Josh Heupel wants once the season starts, but pretty quick for April. Offensive linemen like Heupel’s new offense because they’re snapping the ball and lining up again so fast they can see defensive linemen wearing down during drives.

Lineman Cade Mays says this offense doesn’t give defenses the chance to sub in fresh players giving them an advantage. Wide receivers love the chance to catch more passes further down the field.

Tennessee wraps up spring practice Saturday with the Orange & White game.