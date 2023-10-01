NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill threw for 240 yards and a touchdown and the Tennessee Titans rebounded from the franchise’s worst offensive performance in 49 years by routing the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Sunday. The Titans managed only 94 yards in last week’s loss in Cleveland. They scored 27 straight points and led 24-3 at halftime giving coach Mike Vrabel his first win in four tries against Cincinnati. Derrick Henry ran 29 yards for a touchdown. He also also found rookie tight end Josh Whyle for a 2-yard TD on a jump pass from the wildcat just before halftime. Joe Burrow was sacked three times and

