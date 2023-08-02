MEMPHIS – Day one is in the books for Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers, who are looking to bounce back from back to back 6 and 6 regular seasons.

The Tigers getting to work out at the Murphy complex, exactly one month away from kicking off their season on September second against Bethune-Cookman.

Seth Henigan returns for his third season in the blue and gray where he finds himself surrounded by a number of new faces.

Rarely do you get much after the first day of fall camp but Wednesday, and despite all the new players on the roster, Henigan had high praise for this Tiger team.

A team looking for more explosive plays than in year’s past.

“We definitely have a lot of talent,” Henigan said. “I told my dad this the other day. I think this may be the most talented team that I’ve been on since I’ve been in Memphis. So I’m excited for our guys and for this camp.”

“We got a lot of playmakers. The amount of guys rotating in and out, running back, wide receiver, tight end. Like, that’s who we’re hoping to see. OK, who are the explosive guys? Who are the guys that can catch the ball and go 80 yards,” Silverfield said. “We’ve had a lot of that in the past. Wasn’t exactly where we needed to be the last few years. We hope with this group, this year, that we’re able to be a little bit more explosive.”