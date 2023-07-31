MEMPHIS – With training camp set to start in just a matter of days, preseason accolades have started rolling in for third year Tiger quarterback Seth Henigan.

Henigan named to the Maxwell Award watch list which annually goes to the best player in college football.

Last season, Henigan threw for over 35 hundred yards and 22 touchdowns, running for four more scores. In his two years as the Memphis starter, Henigan has made 24 starts and thrown for 68 hundred yards and 47 TD.

Henigan, though, is not the only area quarterback to make the Maxwell watch list.

Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is one of the 85 to make the cut along with the Razorbacks KJ Jefferson and Tennessee’s Joe Milton.

But this isn’t just a quarterback award.

Two of the top tailbacks in the country are also up for the award in the Rebels Quinshon Judkins and Arkansas’ Rocket Sanders.

Both were named first team preseason All-SEC.