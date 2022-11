LOS ANGELES – Former Memphis Tiger great Darrell Henderson, just months removed from helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, released on Tuesday by L.A. despite being the team’s leading rusher this season.

Henderson running for over 22 hundred yards and 17 touchdowns since the Rams took him 70th overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. That includes 50 yards in the Rams 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.