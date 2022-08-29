MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A week after losing Emmanuel Akot to Western Kentucky, Penny Hardaway fills that spot on his roster with Illinois-Chicago combo guard Damaria Franklin, just days after putting his name in the transfer portal.

Franklin was named All-Horizon league in his one and only season at UIC.

The 6’3”, 200-pounder averaged almost 18 points and 7 rebounds a game while leading the Flames in steals.

Franklin is picking the Tigers over offers from the likes of Mississippi State and Arizona State, among others, though he will need a waiver to play immediately.