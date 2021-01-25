Hardaway still looking for 40-minute game from Tigers

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 12: Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway talks with Memphis Tigers guard Boogie Ellis (5) during a timeout in the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Memphis Tigers on December 12, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Coming off back to back 20 point wins, it looks like the Tigers are starting to hit their stride.

So why is head coach Penny Hardaway still a bit miffed?

That’s easy. After scoring 49 points and taking a 31-point halftime lead Sunday at East Carolina, the Tigers came out of the lockers…flat. The offensive struggles that have plagued the team pretty much all season, returned.

Not what Hardaway wants to see with two games in three days against SMU, beginning Tuesday.

“We haven’t been able to match two halves up because the kids aren’t, they’re not, for 40 minutes, fully focused on what we need to do for the entire game,” Hardaway said. “Some kind of way, a couple of guys are breaking off, playing a separate way. Not with the game plan and you can see their on their own agenda. When we get all that squared away, we’re going to be better but I am starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. For sure.”