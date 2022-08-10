MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway, a lot like he did with his roster, continues to retool his coaching staff.

Hardaway is reportedly set to hire Andy Borman as an assistant.

Borman has spent the last eight years as head coach of a prominent Nike backed AAU team in New York and also happens to be the nephew of former Duke coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski.

Borman becomes the third new hire for Hardaway’s staff this year, joining Frank Haith and Faragi Phillips.

This latest hire likely means the legendary Larry Bowl won’t be back on the bench with the U of M next season.