MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway will have his eye on a different type of court Thursday.

That’s when his prized recruit, Mikey Williams is set to make his first court appearance in San Diego where he is facing five counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly firing into a car after a verbal dispute at his home.

“I can’t even speak on the case, out of respect to the ongoing process of what’s happening,” Hardaway said. “I don’t know enough to speak on it.”

Joining new women’s hoops coach Alex Simmons along with Tiger players to team up with TDOT’s ‘Nobody Trashes Tennessee’ initiative for a Blue and Gray Clean-up Day around campus, Hardaway spoke for the first time Wednesday on the Williams situation.

Hardaway says Williams remains in the program’s plans… for now.

“I’m going to continue to recruit. As of right now, Mikey is still with us and that’s how I have to keep it until otherwise. That’s why I say I can’t really speak on the case and what’s going on. But nothing has happened thus far.”