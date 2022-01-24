MEMPHIS – It was the first thing I thought after the Tigers rallied from 15 down to beat Tulsa on Sunday.

Where would this team be without Tyler Harris?

With all the struggles and all the injuries, it’s Harris that has really held things together for the U of M. Sunday and with the Tigers needing a spark, the former Cordova star delivered, knocking down six three’s and scoring a game high 24 points to help the Tigers snap a three game conference losing streak.

Harris named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly honor roll.

Penny Hardaway, so glad to have Harris, the diminutive long range shooter.

“Since he’s been knee high, that guy’s been in the gym working on jump shots and ball handling. Jump shots and jump shots and jumps shots,” Hardaway said. “I’m not disrespecting anyone on our team but, if I need someone to take a shot for me, it’s going to be him. He has over a million hours in the gym, shooting a jump shot and he proves it night in and night out.”

Harris and the Tigers host East Carolina on Thursday night.