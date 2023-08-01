DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers arrived in the Dominican Republic Tuesday.

Flying into Punta Cana then settling into La Romana for the start of their three game exhibition tour for a true ‘get to know me tripr’ since this roster has been completely overhauled Hardaway’s son Jayden, the only returning player from last year’s team.

Jayden played in 29 games last season, starting 19 yet averaged only five points a game.

Still, he hopes to be the glue guy on a team with so many new faces.

“For now, I’ve been tasked with the responsibility of just being that leader on the court. Just showing everybody the ropes. Teaching everybody whatever terminology they don’t understand, like whatever sets we run or how we play defense,” Jayden Hardaway said. “I’m just there just to help everybody else and I got to be super vocal while doing it. Obviously, I miss all my old teammates, but you know, I’m looking forward to winning some games with these guys.”