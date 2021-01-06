Hardaway hopes ‘perfect storm’ leads to added game(s) to Tigers schedule

FILE – In this Feb. 7. 2019, file photo, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway went 22-14 and led the Tigers to an NIT berth in his debut season, but his biggest wins came off the court and on the recruiting trail. Memphis is ranked 14th to start the season and is expected to contend for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014. Memphis has the highest preseason ranking of any team that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last season. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

MEMPHIS — Back home and minus two games, postponed because of COVID-19, Tigers coach Penny hardaway is hopeful his team might be able to add a game during this stretch of 16 days between games.

Right now, all the Tigers can do is practice after their game Tuesday night at Central Florida was called off due to COVID issues and contact tracing with the Knights. That came four days after the Temple game was also postponed for the same reasons, leaving Hardaway and Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch to look into possibly adding a game since the U of M doesn’t play again until a week from Thursday, January 14th against SMU at FedExForum.

“We’ve had some small discussions about trying to find another game, if we couldn’t get Temple or UCF kind of figured out, to play those games,” Hardaway said. “We’re on the phone trying to get that done with our conference first. We put in calls to a couple of teams in the area just to see if it would work. We’re just waiting. With all the variables that have to go into this, it has to be a perfect storm for the other team. Not to have any games. No COVID situations. It has to be okayed by our conference. I just has to be a perfect storm so we’re just waiting to see. I would love to have another game.”

