MEMPHIS – With numerous reports continuing to surface about a possible, even impending return of Emoni Bates to the Tigers team this season, Penny Hardaway says… not so fast.

Hardaway said Monday as a guest on the Doc Holliday show that he has not talked to Bates or Bates’ camp about returning to the U of M for his sophomore season.

That’s not to say it won’t happen and if you connect the dots, it’s easy to see why it could.

Since entering the transfer portal back in mid-April, Bates has yet to announce his next step.

His next school, despite announcing a list of six schools he was considering.

The Tigers weren’t on that list.

Hardaway also continues to mention the need to add another shooter to his Tigers roster.

The 6’9” forward averaged almost ten points and three rebounds for the Tigers before missing 12 games with a back injury, only to return in the NCAA Tournament.

Now one guy who is heading back to Memphis is former Whitehaven and Mitchell coach Faragi Phillips.

Hardaway telling Holliday that he has hired Phillips to be part of his revamped coaching staff after Phillips spent the past three seasons on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt.

Phillips and Hardaway also have a history. Penny beat Faragi in his final game as a high school coach when East knocked off Whitehaven for the state title back in 2018.