MEMPHIS – After restocking his roster strictly through the transfer portal, Penny Hardaway has finally added a freshman to the Tigers.

Going international to do it.

Using one of the three open scholarships at his disposal, Hardaway earning a commitment from 19 year old Spaniard Ian Granja. Granja is a 6’8” wing who’s been playing in the Czech Republic, averaging right at 14 points and four rebounds a game in the Czech Under-19 league.

Granja, who also played for FC Barcelona in his native Spain, will be eligible this season.