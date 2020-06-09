Hardaway demands change after killing of George Floyd

MEMPHIS — Two weeks to the day after the senseless killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway speaking out, joining a long list of athletes and coaches demanding change.
"Along with millions of Americans, I too am outraged and filled with a range of emotions," Hardaway said in a statement.
"I along with so many others are feeling optimistic that our voices about inequality, injustice and systemic racism are finally being heard. I coach and mentor young people who are hurting, angry and expressing themselves in the only way they know how. They want justice, fairness, and to be treated as human beings."
Hardaway would go on to say that in the coming days and weeks, he plans to meet with city and community leaders and corporate CEO’s to discuss real solutions.
Here’s the text of Hardaway’s full statement.
