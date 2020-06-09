Hardaway demands change after killing of George Floyd

MEMPHIS — Two weeks to the day after the senseless killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway speaking out, joining a long list of athletes and coaches demanding change.

“Along with millions of Americans, I too am outraged and filled with a range of emotions,” Hardaway said in a statement. “Determined to bring about lasting change, I chose not to act on my raw emotions, pausing to internally process this critically important moment in time. Enough is enough!

“I along with so many others are feeling optimistic that our voices about inequality, injustice and systemic racism are finally being heard. I coach and mentor young people who are hurting, angry and expressing themselves in the only way they know how. They want justice, fairness, and to be treated as human beings.”

Hardaway would go on to say that in the coming days and weeks, he plans to meet with city and community leaders and corporate CEO’s to discuss real solutions.

Here’s the text of Hardaway’s full statement.

I have not spoken publicly about the most recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna

Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, killed at the hands of police officers. Along with millions

of Americans, I too am outraged and filled with a range of emotions. Determined to

bring about lasting change, I chose not to act on my raw emotions, pausing to

internally process this critically important moment in time. Enough is enough!

Dr. King said: “A riot is the language of the unheard” and I along with so many others

are feeling optimistic that our voices about inequality, injustice and systemic racism

are finally being heard. I coach and mentor young people who are hurting, angry and

expressing themselves in the only way they know how. They want justice, fairness,

and to be treated as human beings. Some are looking to me for answers and I do not

take that lightly. This is why I have been quick to listen and slow to speak.

In the coming days and weeks, I will be seeking to meet with city officials, corporate

CEOs and community leaders to discuss real solutions and to lend my voice to help

plan courses of action that will bring about lasting and transformative change for

not only our city and state, but the entire world. Change isn’t easy and it is often

painful, but worth it for the greater good of those who want it and, more

importantly, those of us who need it.

“It isn’t enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to

believe in it. One must work at it.” – Eleanor Roosevelt