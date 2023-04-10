MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway continues to find success in the transfer portal as for the third time in the last four days, Hardaway and the Tigers score in the transfer portal.

The latest being Middle Tennessee two-way star Teafale Lenard, who committed to the U of M on Monday.

The 6’8” wing averaged over eight points and four boards for the Blue Raiders last year as an athletic, high flyer who has led MTSU in dunks… the past two seasons.

But Lenard is also a menace on defense.

He had a dozen games last year with multiple blocks ‘and’ steals, in the same game.

He’s also the fourth player to pick Memphis out of the portal,.joining Temple’s Nick Jourdain, Florida State combo guard Caleb Mills and Jonathan Pierre, who just led Nova Southeastern to the Division two national title.