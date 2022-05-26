MEMPHIS – As it continues to get later in the process and closer to the season, it doesn’t seem the Tigers Penny Hardaway is too concerned that he still has a number of spots to fill on his roster.

Why should he when many of the top transfers in the country have Memphis on their minds.

Kendric Davis has already committed to Penny and the Tigers and now, Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has the U of M in his final four. That according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

The 6’9” Mayer averaged ten points and five rebounds for a Baylor team that was knocked out in the Round of 32, a year after winning the national title.

He’s also a career 35-percent three point shooter.

The other schools in his Final Four are North Carolina, Illinois and Texas Tech.