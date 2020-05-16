Hardaway adds third transfer to 2020 recruiting class

MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway and the Tigers have hit the transfer trifecta.

Talented Evansville forward Deandre Williams joining Ahmad Rand and Landers Nolley in picking the U of M.

It took awhile but Williams making the decision Friday on Instagram, picking the Tigers over Kentucky, Arkansas and Baylor and bringing a versatile 6-9 skill set to the bluff city.

Last season with the Purple Aces, Williams led the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15 points and 7 boards a game, helping Evansville to an upset of then number-one Kentucky, at Rupp, back in mid November.

Williams has two years of eligibility remaining.